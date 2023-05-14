Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BCE were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at $22,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.80%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

