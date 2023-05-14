Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,900 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 797,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 113,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,546,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,938,000 after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.
Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %
AMH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
