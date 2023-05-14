Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

