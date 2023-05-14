Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 199,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,060,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,982,000 after acquiring an additional 364,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,317,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,494,000 after acquiring an additional 205,051 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

