iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $105.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

