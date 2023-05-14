HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 37,064 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWP opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

