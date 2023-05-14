Prudential PLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

