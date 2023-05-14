HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $24,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,001.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.