CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

