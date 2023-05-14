The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of AES worth $23,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AES by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AES by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

