HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.