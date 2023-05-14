HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 63,084 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,051,000 after buying an additional 84,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

