HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $24.52 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 639,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $24,520,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 54.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $34.43 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

