HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,365.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,616.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,028.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,317.37 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

