Prudential PLC Increases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.