Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,340,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

ASML stock opened at $647.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.25. The firm has a market cap of $255.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.