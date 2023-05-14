Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.



