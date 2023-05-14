Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.58 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after buying an additional 272,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

