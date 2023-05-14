Prudential PLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

