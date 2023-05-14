Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $173.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

