Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JAGG stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

