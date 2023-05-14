Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

