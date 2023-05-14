iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.79% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

