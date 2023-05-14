Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,858 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

