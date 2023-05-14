Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,303 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 651,792 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 255,700 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,587,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

