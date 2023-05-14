Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,272 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.