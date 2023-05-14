Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.08.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

