Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,074 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.35% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

