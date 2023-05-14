Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,469 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CME Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,625,000 after buying an additional 410,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,555,000 after buying an additional 353,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.95 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

