Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.