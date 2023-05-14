First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FHN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $209,132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $81,416,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,743,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $44,982,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

