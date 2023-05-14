Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 8.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period.

Shares of IFV stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

