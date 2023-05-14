Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 18,835 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitable Stock Performance

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $23.47 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

