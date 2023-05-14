Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $149.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

