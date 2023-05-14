Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

