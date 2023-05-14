Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

