Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,587 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.54% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

JHML opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

