Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.89 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.