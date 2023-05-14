Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.56% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,679,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $83.43 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $930.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

