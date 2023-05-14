iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $410.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $445.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.