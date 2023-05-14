Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

