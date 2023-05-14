Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,107 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 861,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,321,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,608 shares of company stock worth $3,592,766. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.17 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

