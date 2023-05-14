Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 568 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

