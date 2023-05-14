Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.