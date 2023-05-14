Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,543 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

