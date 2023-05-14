AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of AutoNation worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $3,153,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,892 shares of company stock valued at $44,387,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

