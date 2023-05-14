Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.99% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,633.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $376,476 over the last 90 days. 17.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.