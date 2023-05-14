Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,062 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

