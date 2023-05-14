Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $187.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.