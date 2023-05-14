Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,830,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

